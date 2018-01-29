Cooking with Kyle: Super Bowl queso dip

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nothing says “Super Bowl” quite like a hearty, cheesy dip. This is an enhanced version of the classic Velveeta Dip. It’s easy and guaranteed to be a champion!
32oz block Velveeta
8oz block cream cheese
1 10oz-14.5oz can diced tomatoes with green chilies.
1 10.5oz can condensed cream of mushroom soup
1lb Italian sausage
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium bell pepper, chopped
1 t cumin
1 t chili powder
1 t garlic powder
Melt Velveeta and cream cheese in crock pot set on low heat, or in an oven in a covered casserole dish at 200 degrees.
Crumble and brown sausage; roughly 1/2 way through browning, add chopped onion and pepper. Cook until sausage is thoroughly browned and onion/pepper are cooked and softened. Drain excess fat.
Add tomato/chilies, soup and spices to cheese mixture. Stir to combine. Add cooked sausage/onion/pepper combination. Stir again. Serve warm with chips or toasted bread.