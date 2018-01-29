Cooking with Kyle: Super Bowl queso dip

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nothing says “Super Bowl” quite like a hearty, cheesy dip. This is an enhanced version of the classic Velveeta Dip. It’s easy and guaranteed to be a champion!

32oz block Velveeta

8oz block cream cheese

1 10oz-14.5oz can diced tomatoes with green chilies.

1 10.5oz can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1lb Italian sausage

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium bell pepper, chopped

1 t cumin

1 t chili powder

1 t garlic powder

Melt Velveeta and cream cheese in crock pot set on low heat, or in an oven in a covered casserole dish at 200 degrees.

Crumble and brown sausage; roughly 1/2 way through browning, add chopped onion and pepper. Cook until sausage is thoroughly browned and onion/pepper are cooked and softened. Drain excess fat.

Add tomato/chilies, soup and spices to cheese mixture. Stir to combine. Add cooked sausage/onion/pepper combination. Stir again. Serve warm with chips or toasted bread.