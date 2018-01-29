Grandmother dies, 2 teens transported following northwest Oklahoma City house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A grandmother visiting her son and grandchildren from Mexico has been killed in a northwest side house fire.

The fire broke out around 6:45 Monday morning in the 1600 of N.W. 1st.

"I called 911 because the house was on fire," said neighbor Maria Renteria.

Renteria woke up early Monday morning to banging on her door. It was her neighbor and her kids.

"It was fully engulfed when I opened my door, and I was scared because my apartment is right next door," Renteria said.

Fire crews said eight people inside the home barely escaped the flames. Five of them were children.

Neighbors said the grandmother and her 13- and 15-year-old grankids had to be rescued.

"The two juveniles are looking like they're going to be transported to Dallas because of the severity of their burns," said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Walker.

Once the smoke cleared, fire crews realized the home didn't have smoke detectors.

"Even though this is a recurring message that we give and sometimes we're concerned it's going to become white noise in the background, we can't stress it enough - the importance of having working smoke alarms," Walker said.

The family has setup a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

The fire has been classified as accidental, but the exact cause is still unknown.