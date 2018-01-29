House committee to question Oklahoma Tourism officials over financial mismanagement

OKLAHOMA CITY — A special House investigative committee will be questioning officials from the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation department over a possible mismanagement of state funds.

Committee chair Rep. Josh Cockcroft, R-Wanette has called executive director Dick Dutton and deputy director Claudia Conner to testify before lawmakers on Monday morning.

The same committee is investigating the state Health Department’s finances, as well. In December, a number of officials were questioned under oath detailing their understanding of how the agency mismanaged $30 million.

In early January, Rep. Cockcroft announced the committee would expand their investigation into the Department of Tourism and Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES).

“We have said from the beginning that we are going to conduct a thorough investigation into the Department of Health, but that we would absolutely be following up on leads that may expand the scope of our investigation into other agencies,” said Cockroft. “There have been several news reports and various tips that we have received related to the Department of Tourism and OMES that we feel warrant further inquiry. We have no timetable for wrapping up our work. As long as we continue to receive substantive leads regarding misconduct, waste or mismanagement of taxpayer dollars, we are going to compel leadership at those agencies to cooperate with the Committee.”

Monday’s full agenda can be found here.