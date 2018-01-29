“It’s not worth my wife’s life,” Shoplifter accused in crash that killed Oklahoma mother

PARK HILL, Okla. – Scott Phillips says Friday started like any other morning for his family.

“Told her I loved her and she said, ‘I love you,’ gave her a kiss and she went to jury duty,” Phillips says, talking about his wife of 16 years, Malinda.

However, he had no idea a suspected shoplifter would change the rest of his life forever.

Police say 36-year-old Malinda Phillips was driving along Choctaw St. in Tahlequah when her car was hit.

Investigators say 35-year-old Aram Catron was running from officers after he allegedly shoplifted from Walmart.

Sadly, Phillips did not survive her injuries.

“If he shoplifted something at Walmart, it’s not worth my wife’s life, I guarantee you,” Phillips told KJRH.

Phillips says Malinda was an amazing mother to their two daughters, and was just awarded the ‘Employee of the Year’ award at Grand Lake Mental Health Center.