Jury recommends 9 life sentences for Oklahoma robbery suspect

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man could be facing multiple life sentences for his role in a violent armed robbery.

In 2016, police say Jeremy Lavorcheck and Travis Seat stole drugs and cash from the Legacy Drug Store in Pauls Valley.

“There were three people in the pharmacy at the time that they came in, they were in disguise, in masks,” Pauls Valley Police Chief Mitch McGill told KFOR. “Jumped the counter, took the subjects, tied them up, threatened them at gunpoint. Very violent.”

Officials say one the pharmacy employees had a chunk of her hair ripped out, and the side of her face was bruised from the gun being pressed against her.

A short time later, Lavorcheck and Seat were arrested for the crime. However, they weren’t done quite yet.

In April of 2017, police say Lavorchek overpowered a Garvin County Jail detention officer and forced jailers to release Seat.

The pair stole a deputy's vehicle and led officers on a chase until they were recaptured.

During a competency hearing last month, authorities say Lavorchek tried to convince a jury he was actually another inmate. The jury found Lavorchek competent to stand trial.

Lavorcheck was found guilty of robbery by force or fear, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony. The jury recommended nine life sentences.

"If you look at his history, it starts with burglaries, then he's going to robberies and carjacking, and he's escalating," Pauls Valley Assistant Police Chief Derrick Jolley said. "We have a legitimate fear if he were a free man the next time it would be murder."