× Man arrested after allegedly kicking nurse while wearing shoe with padlock

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a 62-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a Licensed practical nurse at an Oklahoma City hospital.

On Jan. 27, officers were called to St. Anthony’s Hospital following reports of an assault.

According to the arrest affidavit, paramedics brought 62-year-old Roland Speer to St. Anthony’s because they found him drunk in public.

As the LPN was checking his vitals, the affidavit states that Speer “spun around and kicked her with his left foot.”

At the time, officials say Speer had a Master Lock padlock interlaced in the shoe strings of his left boot.

The affidavit states that as Speer was being booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, an officer asked why he had the padlock.

“[Speer] said it was a conversation piece, so when [Speer] kicked people in the head, they would remember,” the affidavit read.

Speer was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery upon an emergency medical care provider.