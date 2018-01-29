× Man killed after altercation turns deadly in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was killed after an altercation turned deadly in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police said they were called to reports of a shooting outside of a business in the 1100 block of N. MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators learned that the shooting happened during an altercation.

The victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Police said the man, identified as 30-year-old Deonte Cooper, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.

This is Oklahoma City’s fourth homicide of 2018.