Mike Gundy Announces New Staff Members

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy tweeted the announcement of six new members of the Cowboys coaching staff on Monday.

Gundy did not mention what position each coach will have, but Jim Knowles, the former defensive coordinator at Duke, will become the new OSU defensive coordinator, replacing Glenn Spencer.

Knowles has been at Duke the last eight seasons, and before that was head coach at Cornell for six years.

Two other names are familiar to football fans in this state.

Greg Richmond was a defensive end at OSU from 1999 to 2003.

He comes over from Fairmont State.

Chris Thurmond is a Tulsa native who was on John Blake’s staff at Oklahoma in 1996 and ’97.

Thurmond has been at Rice the last seven seasons.

Shane Eachus was the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Division III Ursinus College.

Brian Rock was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Holy Cross, and the interim head coach for the final four games of the 2017 season.

M.K. Taylor comes from Jacksonville State, and was a long-snapper at Alabama in his playing days.