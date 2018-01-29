Officials: Large wildfire burned 975 acres in Custer County

CLINTON, Okla. – Firefighters say wildfires have scorched hundreds of acres in western Oklahoma, damaging fences and equipment but causing no injuries.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, officials with the Clinton Fire Department told KFOR that they were battling two large grass fires near the town.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials say 200 to 250 firefighters were battling the fires, which stretched for several miles.

Capt. Forrest Valentine, with the Clinton Fire Department, told the Associated Press that the larger fire burned about 975 acres in Custer County.

Valentine says about 20 structures were threatened by flames but none were damaged. He says some agricultural equipment and supplies were damaged in the wildfire.

A second wildfire located two miles east of Clinton and south of Interstate 40 scorched about 600 acres. Valentine says officials managed to move livestock grazing in the area to safety.

The National Weather Service says the combination of dry air, windy conditions and warm temperatures will likely create critical wildfire conditions across western Oklahoma.