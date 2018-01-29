Oklahoma man’s touching tribute to those lost in drilling rig explosion going viral

QUINTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma man’s touching tribute for those lost at the Pittsburg County drilling rig explosion is making waves on social media.

Last Monday, a drilling rig exploded around 4 miles southwest of Quinton.

Authorities say there were 22 workers on the well site, which was being drilled by Houston-based Patterson-UTI Energy, at the time of the explosion.

Tragically, five people were killed in the blast. Officials identified the victims as 35-year-old Josh Ray, 29-year-old Matthew Smith, 26-year-old Cody Risk, 60-year-old Parker Waldridge and 55-year-old Roger Cunningham. After the explosion, a picture of a hard hat, a wrench and a pair of boots, with a caption encouraging people to pray for those affected by the explosion started circling on social media.

When Chuck Williams saw the picture, he decided to make a wood sculpture based on the image.

Williams shared a picture of his handiwork on Facebook and it went viral, with more than 10,000 shares.

According to posts on social media, Williams plans to make four more sculptures just like this one and hand deliver them to each of the families who lost their loved one in the explosion.