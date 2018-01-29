× Oklahoma Mission of Mercy bringing free dental care to residents in Durant

DURANT, Okla. – Residents in one Oklahoma community will have the chance to get free dental services later this week.

The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy will host a free two-day dental clinic or people of all ages in Durant. Organizers say dental professionals will be offering a variety of services like cleanings, fillings, extractions, root canals on front teeth and limited ways to improve their smile at no cost to patients.

This year’s event will be held at the Choctaw Event Center on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.

Organizers say treatment will begin at 5 a.m., and patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Click here for more information.