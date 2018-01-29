Police: Man arrested for string of robberies, Wilshire Gun burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say that a man connected to a series of robberies has been taken into custody.

In December, Oklahoma City police were called to Wilshire Gun following a reported burglary. After looking at surveillance footage, officers learned that three men broke into the shop and stole dozens of weapons.

“One of them actually grabbed full rifles off the wall, and he turned around and just ran out with full rifles in his hands,” Kevin Maxfield, the store’s assistant general manager, told KFOR. “I was extremely, extremely upset.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend, authorities in Norman arrested 19-year-old Izayah Jenkins following a tip.

Investigators say they were able to link Jenkins to a string of robberies that occurred in Oklahoma City, along with a pair of hotel robberies in Moore and two hotel robberies in Midwest City.

Officials say Jenkins was also connected to the Wilshire Gun burglary that occurred in December.