Police searching for man accused of robbing Boost Mobile store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing a local cell phone store last week.

On Jan. 25, officers were called to Boost Mobile, located in the 2200 block of N. MacArthur Blvd., following an armed robbery.

Employees told police that a man walked into the store and told the cashier to give him all of the money from the register.

According to the police report, the clerk told officers that she thought it was a joke at first and laughed at him.

At that point, the alleged suspect got angry and said, “I’m serious!”

Witnesses told police that the man put his right hand in his pocket and acted like he had a gun. The clerk ended up handing over the money and got on the ground until the suspect left the store.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.