Puppy stolen during local adoption event

MOORE, Okla. - The search is on for a puppy after she went missing during a recent adoption event.

It happened Sunday at the Forgotten Treasures Animal Rescue event at the PetSmart in Moore.

The group was very busy with several animals when they say Jasmine went missing.

Jasmine is a 10-week-old boxer/pit bull mix.

If you have any information call (405)397-9397 or drop her off at Rock Knoll Animal Hospital in Oklahoma City and no questions will be asked.

They are offering a $200 reward for her safe return.