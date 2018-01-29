× Reports: Former Sooners Star Blake Griffin Traded to Pistons

Multiple reports on Monday evening are out former Oklahoma star Blake Griffin has been traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons.

The trade sends Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to the Motor City, while the Clippers get Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, and two draft picks.

Griffin has played his entire NBA career with the Clippers after being drafted first overall in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Griffin missed his first pro season with an injury, but was named Rookie of the Year in 2010-11 and won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Griffin is a five-time NBA All-Star who was the unanimous national player of the year his sophomore season at OU.

Griffin was born in Oklahoma City and played at Oklahoma Christian School, leading the Saints to four straight state championships from 2004-07.