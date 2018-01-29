× Sooners Stay Put, Cowgirls Slip in AP Poll

A loss out of conference didn’t cost the Oklahoma men’s basketball team in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll, but it did in the coaches poll.

Oklahoma stayed at number 12 in this week’s AP poll, while dropping four spots in the coaches poll to 15.

The Sooners upset Kansas last Tuesday, then lost at Alabama on Saturday in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge.

Oklahoma State’s women’s team fell four spots to 23 in the latest AP women’s poll after losing at home to Iowa State last Wednesday.