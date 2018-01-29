Traffic alert: I-235 reopen following completion of railroad bridge installation

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of Oklahoma’s busiest interstates is reopen following the completion of a railroad bridge installation.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews closed I-235 in both directions from north of N.W. 36th St. through the I-44 interchange on Friday.

ODOT construction crews usesd cranes to move two massive new railroad bridges into place over the interstate.

“This is one of the real critical points of the project to get these railroads bridges in place so we can realign the railroad and take down the old railroad,” ODOT Director Mike Patterson said. “This is adding a Monday to our Saturday and Sunday closures.”

On Monday, officials announced the northbound and southbound lanes of I-235 between N.W. 36th through the I-44 interchange both reopened, about 24 hours ahead of schedule.

OKC- NB and SB I-235 are now open to traffic between I-44 and N. 36th St. following completion of railroad bridge installation. — OKDOT (@OKDOT) January 29, 2018

Officials say the eastbound I-44 ramp to southbound I-235 and the westbound I-44 ramp to southbound I-235 also reopened.

Drivers should still be on alert for lane shifts and reduced speed limit in the work zone.

I-235 is shifted at N. 36th St. through 2019, officials said.

North and southbound I-235 is shifted between the I-44 interchange and N. 36th St. The speed limit is reduced in this area. This project is scheduled to continue through 2019.

Drivers also can expect the following closures:

The N. 50th St. bridge over I-235 is closed through spring 2018.

The southbound I-235 on-ramp from N. 50th St. is closed through fall.

The $88 million “Off Broadway” project is the largest and longest contract ever awarded by ODOT.

It will widen I-235 to six lanes, alleviating some safety hazards by fixing flood prone areas and straightening bends in the interstate near N.W. 50th St.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.