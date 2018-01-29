“We were all just in shock,” Family of victim speaks after drilling rig explosion

SHERMAN, Okla. – The family of a man who was killed during a drilling rig explosion says he will be remembered for being a loving family man.
Last week, emergency crews were called to an explosion at a well site about four miles southwest of Quinton.
Authorities say there were 22 workers on the well site, which was being drilled by Houston-based Patterson-UTI Energy, at the time of the explosion.
Tragically, five people were killed in the blast.
On Tuesday morning, officials identified the victims as 35-year-old Josh Ray, 29-year-old Matthew Smith, 26-year-old Cody Risk, 60-year-old Parker Waldridge and 55-year-old Roger Cunningham.
Family members say Roger Cunningham had worked in the oil field his whole life, but his family was the most important thing in his life.
“Roger was a family man. He was definitely a country boy. He liked being on the farm and loved taking care of his cows. He was a hard worker and provided for his family,” said Spencer Barnett, Cunningham’s son-in-law.
Barnett says that Cunningham always put others before himself, and his death came as a shock to his family.
“It’s something that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. It was a phone call my wife received and when she gave the news to me, we were all just in shock,” Barnett told KXII.
An initial report released by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission claims that there was an uncontrolled release of gas that caught fire. It also states that an employee attempted to shut down the well, but could not.