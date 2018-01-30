2-year-old survives fatal crash involving semi-truck that killed two adults

PURCELL, Okla. – A 2-year-old boy survived a fatal crash involving a semi-truck that killed two adults.

On Monday, around 10:37 a.m., 26-year-old Edgar Olguin Resendiz was driving northbound on I-35 near Goldsby when he crashed into the back of a semi-truck.

They were then struck from behind by another vehicle.

Resendiz and his 26-year-old passenger, Vanessa Felipe, were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. They were both killed in the collision.

A 2-year-old boy was also in the car at the time of the crash. Officials say he survived and was not seriously injured.

The driver of the semi-truck as well as the driver of another vehicle involved in the accident were not injured.