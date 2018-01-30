Big Night From Trae Young Leads Sooners to Win Over Baylor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young had 44 points, 31 coming in the second half, to lead the 12th-ranked Sooners to a 98-96 win over Baylor on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Sooners led most of the game, but saw Baylor rally to take the lead late, thanks to big games from Manu Lecomte and Nuni Omot.

Lecomte had 29 points and hit seven 3-pointers, and Omot had 23 points was 6-for-6 from three-point range.

Both hit three-pointers late to give Baylor the lead.

The Sooners responded with Young, who hit a layup in heavy traffic to tie the game at 93.

Then after a three-pointer from King McClure gave the Bears a 96-93 lead, Khadeem Lattin got a dunk off an assist from Young to cut the lead to 96-95.

After a Baylor miss, Young was fouled with 23 seconds left and made two free throws to give OU a 97-96 lead.

Jake Lindsey was then fouled with four seconds left and had a one-and-one with a chance to give Baylor the lead.

He missed the front end, though, and Rashard Odomes hit one of two free throws to make it 98-96 Sooners.

A desperation three-pointer by McClure was short at the buzzer and OU survived to win to stay perfect at home this season at 11-0.

Young scored at least 40 points for the fourth time this season, making six 3-pointers and going 16-for-19 at the free throw line.

He also had 9 assists.

Odomes had 18 points, with 14 of those coming in the first half.

Freshman Brady Manek had 16 points and hit four 3-pointers, while Lattin contributed a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

OU shot 54 percent from the field and hit 12 three-pointers.

Baylor hit 15 from beyond the arc, but the Sooners shot 16 more free throws than the Bears and were 26 of 32 at the line as a team.

Oklahoma improves to 16-5 overall, 6-3 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners travel to Austin to play Texas on Saturday at 5:15 pm.