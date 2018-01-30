× Cowboys Drop Third Straight, Lose to TCU

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team lost its third straight game on Tuesday night, falling 79-66 at TCU at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The Horned Frogs shot 56 percent from the field, including 62 percent in the second half, as they built a 5-point halftime lead to 16 at one point.

The lead changed hands eight times in the first half before TCU began to take control in the second half.

TCU outrebounded OSU 37-26, and outscored the Cowboys in the paint 42-20.

Jeffrey Carroll led the Cowboys with 18 points and hit four 3-pointers.

Kendall Smith, who has been recovering from the flu, scored 13 points off the bench.

Cameron McGriff added 11 points and Lindy Waters 10 points.

The Frogs had five players in double figures, with Kenrich Williams and Alex Robinson both scoring 13 points.

It was TCU’s first win in Stillwater since the 1924-25 season.

Oklahoma State drops to 13-9 overall, 3-6 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys’ schedule doesn’t get any easier, as they visit #7 Kansas Saturday in Lawrence at 11:00 am.