Crews battle wildfire in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Crews are battling a wildfire on Tuesday afternoon in Edmond.

The blaze sparked around 3 p.m. at the first house fire in the 3600 block of East Waterloo Road. It’s engulfed in flames.

A second house fire and a grass fire followed soon after. Thick smoke is covering the area.

Multiple vehicles have also caught on fire, and at least three other structures are being threatened by the blaze.

Traffic near North Coltrane Road is being diverted as a result.

No other details are available at this time.