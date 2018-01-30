× ‘Glee’ star Mark Salling, who pleaded guilty to child pornography charge, found dead of apparent suicide

LOS ANGELES — Actor Mark Salling, best known for his role in the popular TV series “Glee,” has been found dead of an apparent suicide, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, Salling’s body was found near a riverbed in the Los Angeles River in Sunland, where the actor lived.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed his death to KTLA, saying Salling hanged himself.

Salling, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors last year.

Prosecutors say a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of underage children on his computer.

He was awaiting sentencing which was set for March 7th.

According to TMZ, he was expected to get 4 to 7 years in prison as part of a plea deal.