Logan County deputies now carrying Narcan to help opioid overdoses

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – As the opioid crisis continues across much of the country, deputies with one local sheriff’s office are now armed with a drug to help them combat the epidemic.

Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say all patrol deputies will now carry Narcan, which is a medication that can block the effects of opioids and potentially reverse an overdose.

The deputies underwent extensive training on how to recognize the signs of a possible opioid overdose and were then issued two vials of the life saving medication.

Authorities say that deputies are often the first ones on the scene of an overdose, especially in remote areas of Logan County.

“This is certainly not the solution to the opioid crisis, but it is one more thing the sheriff’s office can do to help the citizens of Logan County,” said Sheriff Damon Devereaux. “All of our patrol deputies are now trained to recognize and treat a potential overdose which can, many times, provide assistance several minutes before the ambulance would arrive.”

Shortly after implementing the program, officials say Logan County Undersheriff Troy Dykes was called to an accidental overdose and had to administer the Narcan.

“After administering the Narcan nasal spray, he was awake and talking within about a minute or two,” Dykes said.

If you know someone who needs help with an opioid addiction, call 211 to access 24 hour assistance.