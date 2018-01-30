× Oklahoma City woman turns in her boyfriend after allegedly finding child pornography on his phone

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after his girlfriend allegedly found child pornography on his cell phone.

On January 29th, Katherine Potts, 52, called police after she allegedly found child pornography on her boyfriend’s cell phone.

The woman then showed officers a phone that she said belonged to 59-year-old Thomas Bates.

On the phone was a file labeled “downloads.” In that folder were multiple pictures of prepubescent girls in various stages of undress, the police report stated.

As the officer was making his report, Bates showed up to Potts home upset.

According to the police report, Bates started yelling at Potts and walked towards the home.

The officer then placed Bates in custody.

While searching Bates, the officer allegedly found .89 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the police report, Bates confirmed the phone was his.

Bates was arrested and booked into jail for possession of child pornography and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Officers found that Potts also had three warrants for her arrest out of Cleveland County for failure to appear, bail jumping and DUI.

She was arrested and also booked into jail.