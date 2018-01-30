× Oklahoma man killed after being hit by train in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a 35-year-old Oklahoma man is dead after he was hit by a train in Craig County.

On Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the Union Pacific railroad tracks near U.S. 69 and County Rd. East 340, near the town of Big Cabin.

Investigators say the train was traveling southbound on the tracks when it hit 35-year-old Phillip McCoy, who was on the tracks at the time.

McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the reason McCoy was on the tracks is still under investigation.