Oklahoma school district receives package containing cocaine

ALTUS, Okla. – It was a startling discovery at the Altus Public School District’s administrative building.

According to The Altus Times, an employee opened a box of booklets and noticed a powder-like substance scattered throughout the box.

The employee notified campus security, who then called the Altus Police Department. The Altus Fire Department’s regional HAZMAT team was also called to help.

After further investigation, it was determined that the powder was, in fact, low-grade cocaine.

The box came from a shipping yard in Pennsylvania that distributes booklets.

The owner says this is the first time anything like this has happened.

The company is now planning its own internal investigation, separate from Altus Police’s investigation.