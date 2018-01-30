Police identify man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Authorities are still trying to figure out a motive for a murder-suicide that occurred in Broken Arrow last week.

On Jan. 25, dispatchers in Broken Arrow learned that a man may have shot his wife.

When officers got to the home, they attempted to make contact with the people inside the house. When they eventually got inside the home, they made the horrific discovery.

“Officers revealed a deceased female and deceased male inside the residence,” Officer James Koch, with the Broken Arrow Police Department, told KJRH.

Police say a small pistol was found near their bodies, which led investigators to believe that it was a murder-suicide.

Authorities identified the victims as 64-year-old Gerald Richey Cates and 71-year-old Leslie Ann Cates.

Now, investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting.