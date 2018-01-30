Police investigating after armed robbery at metro store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating an armed robbery in northeast Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to the Family Dollar near N.E. 33rd and Kelley.

Police say two black males, wearing black hoodies, one with white pants and the other with khakis, went into the store and handed the cashier a note saying they had a gun, however one was not seen.

Officials say the suspects did not touch anything.

They are described to be in their late teens to early 20s.

If you have any information, call police.