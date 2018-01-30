Police searching for male suspects in connection to hospital thefts 

STILLWATER, Okla. – Police are searching for three male suspects in connection to thefts at Stillwater Medical Center. Police believe the suspects may also have targeted hospitals in Oklahoma City.

On January 26, officers were dispatched to the Stillwater Medical Center to investigate multiple thefts.

According to police, three males had entered the hospital and went into a nurses break room on one of the floors.

Police say the males had stole items from multiple purses before fleeing from the hospital.

The males fled in a white van.

Employees at the hospital notified officers they had received an email stating the same suspects had targeted Oklahoma City hospitals on January 25.

If you recognize the suspects, call Stillwater police at 405-372-4171 or call the tip line at 405-742-8327.

