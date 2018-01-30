Road rage attack on 69-year-old man caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating a bizarre road rage incident that ended with an attack on a 69-year-old man.

Officials say it started at the intersection of S.E. 44th and Eastern on Jan. 19 when a black SUV sideswiped a car and took off.

The victim in the car followed the SUV until the driver pulled into a mobile home park.

At that point, the victim thought they were getting ready to give him their insurance information.

Instead, two people jumped out of the SUV and ran to the driver's side door. They opened the door and allegedly started hitting and kicking the victim.

He was eventually able to put his car in reverse and get away.

Now, police are searching for the male and female suspects.