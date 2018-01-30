× Sooner Softball Team Starts Season Atop Both Major Polls

Oklahoma’s softball team will begin the season as the top-ranked team in the nation in both of the major preseason polls released on Tuesday.

The Sooners are ranked number one in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll and the ESPN/USA Softball poll.

In the NFCA poll, OU received 31 of 32 first place votes, with Florida getting the other first place vote.

In the USA Softball poll, the Sooners received all 18 first place votes.

Oklahoma has won the last two national championships and three of the last five.

The Sooners beat Florida two games to none in the Women’s College World Series finals last year.

Florida is second in both polls.

Oklahoma’s two other softball teams in the state are also ranked in both polls.

Tulsa is ranked 20th in both polls.

Oklahoma State is 24th in the NFCA poll, 21st in the USA Softball poll.