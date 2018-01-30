Suspect dead after encounter with US marshals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. - A suspect is dead after an encounter with US marshals on Tuesday morning in Pottawatomie County.

It happened at a home several miles south of Highway 9 on Okay Road, near the towns of Pink and Tecumseh.

Authorities were searching for Ricky Rusche, 40.

Rusche escaped about a month ago from the Clara Waters Community Correctional Center in Oklahoma City.

He was in there on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, false declaration to a pawn shop and embezzlement.

US marshals developed information Rusche may have been in that part of Pottawatomie County.

"We thought he was in this area because we had information at a pawn shop where he showed up at a pawn shop. So, after further investigation and finding out who this was, then that's when we knew that it was the suspect that was the DOC escapee,” said Pottawatomie County sheriff Mike Booth.

As marshals were searching the house, they had an encounter with Rusche.

Booth said shots were fired, although he did not know how many or who exactly fired them.

Rusche was shot dead.

Booth said the preliminary investigation shows Rusche did have a weapon.

Two of Booth’s deputies are part of the US marshal's team.

They were not the ones who fired their weapons because Booth said they were outside the home at the time.

He said they never know what they’ll find when they go looking for fugitives.

"Whenever you go in a house, especially like this, you have multiple people with warrants for their arrest that would be potentially going back to prison or going to prison and you don't know how many guns are in the house, there's guns in most houses so you don't know what you're going to confront when you get in there,” Booth said. "These guys are extremely professional, go through this training on a regular basis, know how to deal with these situations and they want to be safe and they want to keep everybody else safe. Unfortunately, it turns out, when incidents like this happen, it's unavoidable."

There were two other people in the home at the time who also had warrants for arrest.

Bobby Akins, 34, was arrested on a charge of possession and manufacturing CDS out of Grady County.

Dennis Beisaw, 33, was arrested on a charge of possession of CDS out of Pottawatomie County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the shooting.