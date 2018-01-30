The temperature roller coaster ride continues!

Teen critically injured in N.W. Oklahoma City house fire passes away

Posted 8:16 am, January 30, 2018, by , Updated at 08:18AM, January 30, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY - A teen who was critically injured in a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City has passed away.

The fire broke out around 6:45 Monday morning in the 1600 of N.W. 1st.

Fatal house fire in NW OKC leaves 2 dead

Fire crews said eight people inside the home barely escaped the flames. Five of them were children.

Neighbors said the grandmother, who was visiting from Mexico, and her 13- and 15-year-old grandchildren were critically injured.

Sadly, the grandmother was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The two juveniles are looking like they're going to be transported to Dallas because of the severity of their burns," said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Walker.

A family friend has confirmed with News 4 that the 13-year-old girl who was transported to a Dallas hospital has passed away from her injuries.

A 15-year-old boy continues to fight for his life.

The family has setup a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

The fire has been classified as accidental, but the exact cause is still unknown.