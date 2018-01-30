“They lost everything,” Family who lost child in house fire needs help bringing her home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A young girl who was critically injured in a fire earlier this week has succumbed to her injuries.

Officials say eight people were inside the home near N.W. 1st and Indiana when a fire broke out on Monday morning.

“I can’t explain how they feel right now. They’re devastated, they lost two people,” said Lydia Lucas, a family member.

A grandmother visiting her loved ones from Mexico and her 12-year-old granddaughter were tragically killed because of the fire.

“I got the call at 7:45 in the morning, telling me I had to get here now,” Lucas said.

“I was actually at work. I broke down, I had to leave my spot. I went and cried in the restroom,” Israel Rodriguez Munoz, a cousin of the youngest victim, told News 4.

Five people, including several children, were able to make it out of the house on their own, but three had to be rescued, including 12-year-old Lisette.

“Lisette did not make it and right now, we’re just asking if anybody can please help us get her home,” said Lucas.

Lisette and her 15-year-old brother, Angel, sustained serious burns. They were airlifted to Dallas to treat their wounds. Unfortunately, Lisette passed away Monday night.

“Right now, it’s been tough on all of us,” Lucas said.

Family and friends from near and far are stopping by the house to pay their respects and drop off a donation or two.

“Anything helps us and helps the kids with clothes, shoes, everything,” Lucas said.

They also need help bringing Lisette and her grandmother’s bodies home.

“They lost everything,” said Lucas.

Family members say they gained two angels in heaven.

“Tragically, it had to end. God knows why, but we gained an angel, we gained two angels who are looking over us. We’re not alone,” said Rodriguez Munoz.

The family said 15-year-old Angel is doing a lot better. If you want to help, visit the family’s GoFundMe account.