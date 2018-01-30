× Turnovers Plague Thunder as Wizards Stop OKC Winning Streak

The Oklahoma City Thunder committed 20 turnovers and shot just 38 percent from the field in a 102-96 loss to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night.

The loss stops OKC’s eight-game winning streak.

The Wizards’ shooting percentage was only slightly better and Washington was outrebounded, but took advantage of the Thunder turnovers, and hit 27 of 29 free throws.

The game was close all the way until the Wizards broke a 96-96 tie with two free throws after a foul by Josh Huestis.

Washington hit 6-of-6 at the line in the final minute to win.

The Thunder were led by Paul George, who had 28 points and hit four 3-pointers.

Carmelo Anthony had 19 points but was just 2-of-12 from three-point range.

Steven Adams had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook had a roller coaster night, with 13 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds, but also had 7 turnovers, shot 5-for-18 from the field, and had a technical foul and a flagrant foul.

Otto Porter led the Wizards with 25 points, while Bradley Beal added 21.

It was the first win for Wizards coach Scott Brooks in four tries against the team he used to coach for.

OKC drops to 30-21 on the season.

The Thunder continue with their road trip, playing at Denver on Thursday at 9:30 pm.