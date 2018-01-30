Two charged with burglary after theft from local daycare

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people have been charged after allegedly stealing a battery from a local daycare van.

Last month, employees at Love to Learn Daycare were greeted with an unwelcome surprise.

“Come out, get it started and – no cranking,” said the daycare’s owner, Kenyetta Richard. “So, of course, the first thing I thought, we left the lights on.”

Richard loaded the kids in another van and got them off to school.

“I got back, called my husband, ‘Hey, the van won’t start. Let’s get some jumper cables,'” she recalled saying. “We pulled the smaller van over here to give it a jump.”

Once they popped the hood, the couple realized the battery was gone, along with some wiring and hoses.

“Ripped the wiring to the battery and managed to rip a piece of the starter,” said Richard, who’s now out almost $300.

Authorities released surveillance footage of a man and a woman in connection to the crime.

After the images were released to the public, officials say tips came in to the CrimeStoppers hotline and identified the two suspects.

Now, two people have been charged with the crime.

Court documents state that Julie Ann Whiteley and Wesley Dale Stinson were both charged with one count of second-degree burglary.