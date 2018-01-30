× Two people rushed to hospital following double-stabbing in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Okla. – Two people were rushed to the hospital after a double-stabbing in Lexington.

Just before 3 a.m., two people were stabbed near 90th and Flat Armadillo Rd.

The two victims were transported to the hospital by helicopter.

Right now, the victims’ conditions are unknown.

The age of the victims is unclear at this time.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody.

Authorities are still investigating.

