"What message is that sending to perpetrators?" Advocacy group disappointed in child rape plea deal

SULPHUR, Okla. — An Oklahoma man who pleaded guilty to the brutal rape of a young teenager will serve 15 years of probation, attorneys say.

Benjamin Lawrence Petty, now 36, has entered a plea deal for the rape of a 13-year-old at Falls Creek church camp. Petty was a camp cook at the time of 2016 offense.

Murray County Assistant District Attorney David Pyle said along the 15-year probation, Petty is also required to wear an ankle monitor for two years, register as a sex offender, and obtain treatment. This was part of a negotiated guilty plea to first-degree rape, forcible sodomy, and rape by instrumentation.

Pyle told News 4 the plea was made with the consent of the victim’s parents. She was only identified as “Jane Doe” in court documents.

According to court documents, Petty “closed to the door to his bedroom, tied Jane’s [Doe] hands behind her back, pulled down her jeans, pushed her face on his bed, and violently raped and sodomized her.”

Brandon Pasley, a Senior Director of Specialized Training at YWCA Oklahoma City, said he is concerned about the message this sends regarding accountability. YWCA serves and supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“The culpability of the perpetrator so often falls on the shoulders of the victim, even a 13-year-old child, that if that child can’t be present in court, then we as the state of Oklahoma can’t prosecute that,” said Pasley. “That is challenging.”

Litigation is still pending on a lawsuit filed in March 2017 regarding to the churches involved with the Falls Creek camp.