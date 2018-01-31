× 3,000 without H2O in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY _- City crews worked around the clock to fix a broken water main at Hefner and Rockwell in NW Oklahoma City.

Area businesses were forced to close. Some homeowners have been without water for over 24 hours.

“We’ve been leaving the house to use the restroom because once you flush it once, that’s it,” says Damon Williams.

“My wife warmed up some water, got her makeup on, went to work this morning. It’s a little inconvenient. I went and got some larger bottles of water to flush the commodes.” said Leo Fundaro.

Residents of the Blue Stem neighborhood have been without water since 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Some say they have called the city, but officials didn’t have a firm answer when water would be back.

Reportedly, a 24-inch pipe broke and over 3,000 people between Rockwell and MacArthur on Hefner are effected.

“Electricity, we’ve all experienced, but we’ve never experienced water. It’s a little different,” said Williams.