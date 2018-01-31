Anonymous donors pay for 12-year-old fire victim’s funeral

OKLAHOMA CITY — Family friends say anonymous donors are helping an Oklahoma family bury a 12-year-old girl who died following a house fire.

Officials say eight people were inside the home near N.W. 1st and Indiana when a fire broke out on Monday morning.

“I can’t explain how they feel right now. They’re devastated, they lost two people,” said Lydia Lucas, a family member.

Five people, including several children, were able to make it out of the house on their own, but three had to be rescued by firefighters, including 12-year-old Lisette.

Lisette and her 15-year-old brother, Angel, were airlifted to Dallas to treat their injuries.

Sadly, the 12-year-old and her grandmother died from injuries they sustained in the fire.

“Right now, it’s been tough on all of us,” Lucas told News 4.

Family friends say that the family lost everything in the blaze, and they were struggling to be able to bring Lisette and her grandmother’s bodies back home.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Wednesday, Lucas told KFOR that two anonymous donors stopped by the funeral home and paid to bring Lisette's body back to Oklahoma from Texas.

Also, the generous strangers donated enough to pay for her funeral.

The funeral home says it will provide a casket for Lisette's funeral.

Fire officials say a space heater sitting too close to combustible material likely started the blaze, which has been ruled an accident.

They also believe the grandmother was trying to protect Lisette and Angel as the fire spread throughout the home.