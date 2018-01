× AT&T: Fiber optic line cut affecting land lines with 405 area code, 745 prefix

OKLAHOMA CITY – AT&T says a fiber optic line that has been cut is affecting customers throughout the metro.

On Wednesday, officials say AT&T notified the 911 center of a fiber optic line that was cut.

The company said land lines with a 405 area code and a 745 prefix may be without service.

At this time, it is unknown how long the repairs will take.

Parts of Oklahoma City, Yukon, Mustang and Wheatland will be affected;