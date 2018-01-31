Body camera footage from Bartlesville officer-involved shooting released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in Bartlesville shows a terrifying scene.

Two weeks ago, officers from the Bartlesville Police Department were serving a search warrant at a home related to drug charges.

While the officers were taking a man into custody, authorities say the man's mother began firing at officers.

"Put that [expletive] gun down, put that gun [expletive] down," an officer can be heard saying on the body camera footage.

"That's my mother," the alleged suspect said. "It's a BB gun."

Authorities say two of the officers were hit, and one officer fired back, killing the 72-year-old woman.

After the shooting, the officers went outside to survey their injuries.

"You're shot in the face, man," one officer said.

"With something, I don't know what I was shot with," the other says. "Did you see her with the gun?"

"Yeah, I [expletive] saw her pointing a [expletive] gun. It looks like she stopped and shot [officer] and then I come back around to cover him, and she pointed at me again. Then I [expletive] shot," the officer responded.

"Did you shoot her?" the other asks.

"I think so, man," he responds.

The 72-year-old woman died from her injuries.

Authorities with the Bartlesville Police Department say their officers don't usually wear body cameras, but one officer had his cell phone attached to his chest.

The OSBI is still investigating the case, and the officer who fired his weapon is still on administrative leave.