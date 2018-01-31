× Delta Upsilon fraternity suspended at OU pending investigation

NORMAN, Okla. – The Delta Upsilon chapter at the University of Oklahoma has been suspended.

University officials say an active investigation is ongoing.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, officials say all chapter activities have been suspended.

Executive Director Justin Kirk released a statement saying:

“Effective immediately, Delta Upsilon International Fraternity has placed our Oklahoma Chapter on emergency suspension as we investigate alleged violations of DU policy. All chapter activity has ceased. At this time, we are working with the university to learn more. Justice is at the center of Delta Upsilon’s core principles, and further disciplinary action may be taken pending the outcome of investigations.”

School officials have not released any more information at this time.