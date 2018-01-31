Fire officials: Space heater to blame for deadly house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials say a fire that claimed two lives and severely injured another child has been classified as an accident.

Officials say eight people were inside the home near N.W. 1st and Indiana when a fire broke out on Monday morning.

“I can’t explain how they feel right now. They’re devastated, they lost two people,” Lydia Lucas, a family member, told KFOR.

Five people, including several children, were able to make it out of the house on their own, but three had to be rescued, including 12-year-old Lisette.

Lisette and her 15-year-old brother, Angel, sustained serious burns. They were airlifted to Dallas to treat their wounds. Unfortunately, Lisette passed away Monday night.

Her grandmother, who was visiting from Mexico, also died as a result of injuries she sustained in the fire.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say the fire likely started because a space heater was placed too close to combustible materials.

Fire officials say they believe the grandmother was trying to protect the children under a mattress as the blaze spread throughout the home.