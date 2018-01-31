Game wardens investigating illegal dumping of ducks, geese

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Rogers County are trying to find the person or persons responsible for the illegal dumping of ducks and geese.

Around Jan. 20, game wardens in Rogers County say 30 ducks and 9 Canada geese were dumped on a private property near Claremore.

Officials say the birds were dumped on private property near S. 4160 Rd. between Hwy 88 and Flint Rd., just south of Claremore.

In all, there were 30 ducks that were all uncleaned, but the 9 Canada geese had the breasts taken out.

If you have any information on the case, call Lt. Brek Henry at (918) 857-8563.