How CBD oils stores are regulated in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – A CBD oil shop in south Oklahoma City had a constant flow of customers Wednesday. People who needed some relief.

One of his customers is Shari Davis, who swears by the oil. She says she was unable to get out of bed after injuring her back last year.

“I put three quarters of a drop under my tongue for a minute, and within like two minutes, I was up off the couch,” she said.

CBD is an oil that comes the cannabis plant that produces hemp. Naturally, it contains small amounts of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that gives people a high.

"We really need to stress to people that they understand that state law says if there is detectable amounts of THC in it, it cannot be sold in Oklahoma,” said Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

"In Oklahoma, the current law is if it contains CBD with THC, no higher than .03, then it can be legal for medical trials or shipped to patients who have authorization from a licensed Oklahoma physician,” said Woodward.

But, for stores selling the THC-free CBD, who’s watching them?

“We really put the burden back on these stores to make sure that they do testing,” said Woodward. “That they have test results and they have independent testing.”

Store manager Brock Downing says his store uses a farm in Colorado.

'We process and lab it there as well,” he said. “We derive all of the molecules from the hemp plant itself, pull out the trace amounts of THC if it is possessing any. Then, they get it packaged and shipped to us and then we third-party lab test it once we receive it from A to B.”

Authorities also urge consumers to check the labels and the testing documents at the stores.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says stores are likely to not get in much trouble if they are caught selling CBD with THC in it as long as there was no criminal intent.