Kershaw Is Best Among Southpaws (Again)

Clayton Kershaw came to Oklahoma City to collect a trophy he is well acquainted with.

For the fourth time in his career, Kershaw is the recipient of the Warren Spahn Award, given to the best left handed pitcher in Major League Baseball.

The Dodger's lefty ace took his team to Game Seven of the World Series. Despite missing part of the season with a back injury, Kershaw finished 2017 with 18 wins and a 2.31 ERA.

Kershaw breathes rare air as a four time winner, the only player ever to do so is Hall of Famer, Randy Johnson.