Man in custody after allegedly hitting woman with bottle

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a woman over the head with a bottle.

Police say it happened Wednesday evening in the area of N.W. 23rd and Meridian.

Authorities tell News 4 it started when a woman accepted a ride from a man.

There had been a discussion of money owed by the woman and the man was there to collect.

That’s when the man hit the woman over the head with some type of bottle.

Police say the woman gave the man the money after he allegedly held a knife to her.

The man is in police custody. His name has not been released yet.

The woman transported herself to the hospital for minor injuries.