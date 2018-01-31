Murder-for-hire preliminary hearing begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - A Tulsa dentist accused of killing a metro toddler had his preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon on charges that he tried to hire someone to kill that toddler’s mother.

Bert Franklin was already charged with the murder of 19-month-old Lincoln Lewis.

The baby was killed back in July of 2016.

The day that murder trial was set to begin, the prosecution dropped a bombshell, announcing they were also charging Franklin with soliciting murder.

They allege that Franklin tried to hire someone while he was inside the Oklahoma County jail, to kill Lewis’ mother, Roxanne Randall.

Randall sat in the courtroom Wednesday as Franklin faced his preliminary hearing on that charge.

When Franklin walked into the courtroom, she stood up and walked to the back, seemingly in an effort to stay away from him.

The prosecution interviewed an investigator with the DA’s office who said Franklin’s cell mate told him Franklin was talking about having Randall killed.

That investigator smuggled a cell phone into the jail to the informant.

That cell phone recorded calls and text messages from Franklin and his cell mate to a third person outside of the jail who they were supposedly hiring to be a “hit man.”

That “hit man” had previously been in the Oklahoma County jail with Franklin but was out on probation.

He was also working as an informant for the DA’s office.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the prosecution played two of those recorded phone calls.

In one of them, you can hear Franklin describing Randall’s house to the “hit man” and answering questions about the alarm system and pets in the home.

But, the defense pointed out that nowhere in those recorded calls does Franklin ask the informant to kill anyone.

The “hit man” also testified on Wednesday, saying it was implied that that’s what Franklin was talking about.

"They're trying to manufacture a solicitation case. He had no intentions of doing anything like this. You get people who are in jail who are doing long sentences. They work deals with the government and this is what you get,” said Franklin’s attorney, Scott Adams.

The informant told the prosecution that he cooperated with the investigation, without any favors from the state, because he believed that Franklin killed that baby and wanted to have his girlfriend killed and he didn’t like that.

The defense, though, questioned the informant’s morals, running through his long list of previous felony convictions.

"I guess we're just supposed to just lock arms with him and sing Kumbaya. To me, it's insulting that we have to deal with stuff like that because he would sell his own mother down the river to try to do something for himself,” said Adams.

The prosecution only made it through two witnesses on Wednesday.

They plan to call two more.

The preliminary hearing was continued until the end of February.

If Franklin is bound over for trial on this charge as well, the plan is to try the charges together at a trial set for May.